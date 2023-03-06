(Black Press file)

RDEK issues boil water notice for Moyie system

A boil water notice has been issued for the Moyie Water System effective immediately, according to the Regional District of East Kootenay.

The notice was issued due to an ongoing leak within the system that has resulted in pressure loss and increased the potential for gravel infiltration into the water system.

Water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute.

The boil water notice is expected to be in place for several days as the RDEK will be waiting on lab results following water sampling that is expected to occur on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

