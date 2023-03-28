RDEK is calling for nominations for their Volunteer of the Year award in all six electoral districts.

RDEK issues boil water notice for Moyie system

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for the Moyie Water System, effective immediately, following the repair of a watermain leak on the Moyie Water System.

Water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute, according to the Regional District of East Kootenay.

The Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until the approved lab results have been returned, which is expected to be several days.

Residents requiring further information can contact the Engineering Department at the RDEK’s Cranbrook office.

