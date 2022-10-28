RDEK hosting FireSmart event in Cranbrook

This handy manual can help you make your house more resistant to fire – and when your house is more resistant, so is the community. This handy manual can help you make your house more resistant to fire – and when your house is more resistant, so is the community. BLACK PRESS file

If you are a FireSmart champion in your East Kootenay community, the Regional District invites you a learning and networking session on November 19 at 11 a.m. at the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort in Cranbrook.

“There are dozens of people across the Regional District who have stepped up to lead their communities toward making their homes and properties more resilient to wildfire,” says RDEK Wildfire Resiliency Supervisor Terry Balan. “We not only want to provide our Champions with further learning opportunities, but also the chance to network and learn more about the successes and challenges their fellow FireSmart leaders have encountered.”

The day will include updates on the East Kootenay FireSmart Program, testimonials, beak-out sessions and a keynote speaker.

Those wanting to learn more about the FireSmart Neighbourhood Champions Program or about becoming a Champion themselves, can contact Balan at tbalan@rdek.bc.ca or call 250-464- 5454.

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

