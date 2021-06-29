RDEK Fire Services South Country have responded to two ditch fires in two days caused by tossed cigarettes. RDEK Facebook.

RDEK Fire Services warns of danger of tossed cigarette butts

RDEK Fire Services is warning people to be careful with cigarette butts as they report responding to two ditch fires in two days.

Fire danger across the region is rising rapidly as the extreme heat continues.

“2 ditch fires in 2 days is totally unacceptable!” the post said. DO NOT discard your cigarettes out your window! People’s homes are at stake when you carelessly discard those cigarette butts.

A campfire ban is coming into effect on Wednesday, June 31, and the Southeast Fire Centre says they are taking the extreme heat conditions seriously

Additional precautions will be underway throughout the province, including fire warden patrols, fixed-wing aircraft patrols and an active enforcement presence. Wildfire prevention is a shared responsibility. Human-caused wildfires are completely preventable and divert critical resources away from lightning-caused fires.

READ: Ban on campfires, fireworks and open burning to begin Wednesday in B.C.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
