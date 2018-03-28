RDEK fetes electoral area volunteers

The Regional District of East Kootenay has named its 2018 Electoral Area Volunteers of the Year.

“Today, more than ever, volunteers are the heart of our communities,” says RDEK Vice Chair Wendy Booth. “The Electoral Area Volunteer of the Year Awards is a long-standing program here at the RDEK and it is an honour to be able to formally celebrate six individuals this year.”

The 2018 Electoral Area Volunteers of the Year are:

• Electoral Area A Jeri Mitchell

• Electoral Area B Norma Sommerville

• Electoral Area C Mike Matejka

• Electoral Area E Pat Walkey

• Electoral Area F Kayja Becker

• Electoral Area G Michael Hutchinson

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to congratulate our Volunteers of the Year, and thank everyone who took the time to nominate an extraordinary volunteer,’ adds Booth. “We had so many wonderful nominees this year and it really emphasizes the incredible contribution all volunteers make in the region.”

The RDEK will be formally recognizing the 2018 Volunteers of the Year later this spring in conjunction with its Town Hall Meetings.