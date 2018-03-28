RDEK cleaning up asbestos at transfer station

Contractors are on site undertaking clean-up this afternoon after someone deposited 10 bags of asbestos-containing vermiculite insulation on the floor of the main building at the Cranbrook Transfer Station.

Upon discovering the bags, staff implemented our standard asbestos procedure which included closing the main building as a precaution, contacting the contractor to assess the bags and determine steps for clean up. That clean up work is currently underway and is expected to be complete later today.

Temporary garbage bins for the public have been set up outside the building; however, the public is asked to hold off on using the site if possible for the duration of the afternoon.

Asbestos-containing loads require special handling and burial at our landfill sites. The RDEK apologizes for any inconvenience caused and is working to return to normal operations as quickly as possible.