The RDEK board of Directors, sworm in Thursday, Nov. 8, including Chair Rob Gay and Vice-Chair Clara Reinhardt. Photo Courtesy Loree Duzcek

RDEK chair and vice-chair elected

Rob Gay will continue as chair, Clara Reinhardt as vice-chair

The annual election of RDEK Chair and Vice Chair was held at the Regional District of East Kootenay Friday morning and Electoral Area C Director Rob Gay will continue on as Chair for 2019.

This will be the Electoral Area C Director’s eighth term as RDEK Chair. He has served on the Board since 2005.

“I am excited for the year ahead,” says Gay. “We have a number of new Directors joining us around the board table and an ambitious work plan. I am grateful for the ongoing support of my fellow Directors and look forward to working closely with them and the RDEK staff to continue to move our region forward.”

Village of Radium Hot Springs Mayor Clara Reinhardt was elected Vice Chair for her first term. “I thank my fellow Directors for their confidence in me and look forward to serving in this new capacity.”

Both Gay and Reinhardt were acclaimed.

The Board of Directors was officially sworn in Thursday afternoon.

