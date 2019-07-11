RDEK celebrates Area C Volunteer of the Year

A local resident has been feted as the RDEK’s Electoral Area C Volunteer of the Year.

Kevin Higgins was celebrated for recognizing fire hazards and wildfire potentioal in his rural community. He visited all his neighbours within a five-kilometre radius, introducing himself to homeowners, gathering contact information and catalouging available firefighting equipment. That information has helped create a vital ocnnection and source of communication for his neighbourhood, according to an RDEK press release.

“Beyond just having a list and sharing information, Kevin and his wife Bev also host an annual social gathering so that the neighbours can get together in person, which has really helped strengthen the sense of community in his area,” said Rob Gay, the Area C Director and RDEK board chair.

Higgins, a retired instructor with the College of the Rockies, established the East Kootenay chapter of Prostate Cancer Canada, following a personal experience in journeying through a diagnosis and treatment. He has also served on provincial and national boards for the organization, dedicating many hours to supporting individuals and families who are facing surgical and treatment options.

He also serves as the building manager with the Cranbrook Community Theatre Society, and has volunteered for Emergency Support Services, the BC Seniors Games and the Kootenay Rockies Grand Fondo.

“Since moving to Area C from Ontario 13 years ago, Kevin has made an incredible impact in his community, across the East Kootenay and beyond,” says RDEK Electoral Area C Director Rob Gay.

Director Gay formally recognized Higgins at a volunteer celebration in connection with the Area C Town Hall Meeting in late June. Attendees to the Town Hall Meeting heard presentations on the Five-Year Financial Plan, Solid Waste Management Plan Review and FireSmart basics.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter