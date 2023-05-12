RDEK board passes third reading of Galloway Lands development proposal

A controversial residential development proposal in the Lizard Creek area south of Fernie passed third reading at the RDEK board table on Friday morning.

The Galloway Lands plan features 90 single family homes on a 185-hectare property adjacent to the Fernie Alpine Resort, however, it has been criticized by residents and conservation groups concerned about environmental impacts to to wildlife and aquatic species habitat.

The vote passed third reading by a 9-6 margin, with those in favour including Area E Director Jane Walter; Sparwood Mayor David Wilks; Area F Director Susan Clovechok; Canal Flats Mayor Mark Doherty; Radium Mayor Michael Gray; Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick; Area A Director Thomas McDonald; Area G Director Roberta Schnider and Area C Director Rob Gay.

Those opposed included Cranbrook city councillor Norma Blissett; Cranbrook Mayor Wayne Price; Elkford Mayor Steve Fairbairn; Invermere Mayor Al Miller; Fernie Mayor Nic Milligan and Area B Director Stan Doehle.

The latest iteration of the proposal was introduced at the RDEK board table in April, which passed first and second readings in order to get to the public hearing process. In early May, two public hearings were held; an in-person meeting was held in Fernie, while another was held virtually the next day.

Approximately 243 people attended the in-person meeting, which ran over three hours, while a further 148 attended the virtual meeting the following evening.

The RDEK also noted hundreds of letters running the spectrum of support and opposition to the proposal were received by staff.

The proposal

The Galloway Lands proposal includes 90 single family homes on a 185-hectare parcel which is roughly bordered by Lizard Creek, with proposed access off of Highway 3 and off the north end of Ferine Alpine Resort via Snow Pine Drive.

Reto Barrington, the proponent of the project through Handshake Holdings, has made a number of commitments, according to the RDEK staff report.

Those include adding a wildfire hazard development permit, prohibition of creating residential lots without community servicing, preparing an environmental management plan, with Environmentally Sensitive Area permit application prior to residential lot subdivision, among other agreements.

Additionally, approximately 94 hectares of the property will be transferred to a to-be-determined conservation organization with a mandate to protect the land, while permitting public access for non-motorized recreational use.

The development is expected to proceed in phases based on market demand, at 10-20 residential lots at a time.

The concerns

Impacts to the environment, whether to the wildlife corridor on the land or concerns with aquatic species in Lizard Creek, were a common theme from those opposed to the development proposal.

The Elk River Alliance noted the importance of Lizard Creek as a spawning habitat for the Westslope Cutthroat Trout, and criticized a expert report commissioned by the proponent that did not consult with the ERA or local experts, while spending only two days in the field.

Additionally, the land serves as quality grizzly bear and ungulate habitat and the proposed development design will likely affect wildlife movement patterns, according to Clayton Lamb, a wildlife scientist who prepared a report on behalf of Wildsight, Fernie Snow Valley Community Association and the ERA.

The project was also not endorsed by referral agencies, such as Interior Health, City of Fernie, and the provincial environment ministry.

More to come.