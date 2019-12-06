RDEK board leadership acclaimed for another term

Rob Gay and Clara Reinhardt to serve as chair, vice-chair for another yearly term

Rob Gay and Clara Reinhardt will be back to helm the Regional District of East Kootenay for another annual term as board chair and vice-chair, respectively.

Both were acclaimed during a monthly meeting in Cranbrook on Friday, Dec. 6.

Gay, the longtime Electoral Director for Area C, will be serving his ninth term as the RDEK board chair since he was first elected to regional government in 2005.

“I’m very pleased,” said Gay. “Our board, I think we had a very successful year. How I try to use my role in terms of vision and leadership for the board is to work with the board. We’ve got 15 very smart people around this table and I don’t come to the board with any preconceived ideas. We have a very good discussion on things, often, as you folks [media] can see, that we reach consensus on issues.”

Reinhardt, the mayor of Radium Hot Springs, is entering her second term as vice-chair.

“The first year was definitely a learning curve,” Reinhardt said. “I think that when you go into that role, you think you know, but you can’t possibly know what it’s like unless you’re in it. I’m very grateful to chair Gay and also to manager [Shawn] Tomlin because it’s been very welcoming and they’ve been coaching.

“Being included at that level and being included in the planning and doing some of the pre-emptive work ahead of board meetings so that if we can see there might be problems, we try and get some background beforehand so that we’re able to deal with it — those are all really informative for the board and they really help with keeping this board be so high-functioning.”


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. pharmaceutical company’s stocks double in value after successful lupus drug trial
Next story
Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Just Posted

Housing development proposed for property alongside Innes Ave

Full development plan totals 292 dwelling units with four apartment buildings, 10 four-plexes

RDEK board leadership acclaimed for another term

Rob Gay and Clara Reinhardt to serve as chair, vice-chair for another yearly term

Local skicross racers hit the World Cup circuit

Olympian India Sherret is joined by fellow local racers Zoe Chore and Courtney Hoffos

Team Dickson hits the heights at IDFA events

Team Dickson has returned from Calgary with achievements and accolades in the… Continue reading

It happened this week in 1912

Dec. 1 - 7: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

B.C. pharmaceutical company’s stocks double in value after successful lupus drug trial

More than 40 per cent of patients using voclosporin saw improvements in kidney function

Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

Six B.C. municipalities accepted as interveners in Supreme Court of Canada carbon-pricing case

Victoria, Vancouver, Squamish, Richmond, Nelson and Rossland have intervener status

WorkSafeBC investigating serious incident at Kootenay Boundary landfill

Medical incident shut down the McKelvey Creek landfill Friday morning

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

B.C. Transit finds 28 used fareboxes online, saves $300,000

‘Someone joked maybe we can buy used fareboxes on eBay,’ CEO says

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Most Read