The Recycle BC depot at the Cranbrook Transfer Station. Trevor Crawley photo.

RDEK approves grant for start-up costs towards Cranbrook curbside recycling

Cranbrook is another step closer towards a curbside recycling program following the approval of a grant from the Regional District of East Kootenay.

The grant will provide up to $691,641 for the City of Cranbrook to purchase 6,231 carts, according to an RDEK news release.

“Through the Solid Waste Management Plan process there was a very clear desire from City of Cranbrook residents for curbside recycling and the City has been working on a plan to bring this service forward; however, we know that comes with a significant initial cost for the infrastructure,” said RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay. “This grant will offset the start-up costs for the City and once curbside recycling is implemented, it will improve service levels for residents and remove a significant volume of material from the yellow bins system. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

The RDEK grant will be paid equally over five years, coming from a reserve account within the Central Solid Waste service, meaning there will be no increased costs.

The City of Cranbrook has been exploring a partnership with Recycle BC for a curbside recycling collection program. The city anticipates that it will receive $220,000 in Recycle BC incentives, which comes out to $35.40 per household, to collect single stream residential recycling as part of a bi-weekly pickup service.

“The City is appreciative of the ongoing support it receives from the RDEK for recycling and garbage, including the new Recycle BC depot at the Cranbrook Transfer Station, and would like to continue supporting efforts to reduce both the waste going to the Central Landfill as well as the cost of recycling to residential taxpayers,” wrote Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt, in a grant request letter to the RDEK.

“The City will continue to inform residents about the importance of recycling, and through this program provide them with an opportunity to recycle.”

RecycleBC recently opened a depot at the Cranbrook Transfer Station, which accepts a much larger cross-section of material than the Yellow Bin program. In addition, Recycle BC also pays the RDEK for each tonne of recycle-able material, while the Yellow Bin program has a annual $153,000 cost to Cranbrook taxpayers.

“Our hope is that by making recycling easier within the City of Cranbrook, we will see a reduction in the recyclables being thrown in the landfill,” said Gay.

A recent waste audit determined that 19 per cent of waste collected and categorized under Municipal Solid Waste could have been recycled through Recycle BC or the Yellow Bin program.

“We applaud the City of Cranbrook for taking steps to implement curbside within the City and are pleased to be able to provide support through our Central Solid Waste Service,” said Gay.


