RDEK adopts updated land use plan for Moyie area

A new planning document for the Moyie area has been approved by the Regional District of East Kootenay board of directors.

The newly adopted Official Community Plan helps regional government and affected residents visualize the planning and land use guidlines for the area.

“Our goal was to produce an OCP that reflects the community’s vision and that will guide land use conservation and change in the plan area over the next 10-15 years,” said Rob Gay, Area C Director.

The planning process for the updated OCP began in 2017, and included numerous community meetings and open houses, according to an RDEK press release.

“Having strong engagement from the community is key in any planning process,” adds Gay. “From day one we had thoughtful, engaged participation from residents and property owners and I would like to thank the members of the Advisory Committee and everyone who participated. Having that level of involvement from the community truly helped shape this OCP.”

The RDEK also incorporated relgulations currently in effect for the rural areas around Cranbrook for a combined Electoral Area C – South Zoning and Floodplain Mangement Bylaw.

“I would also like to acknowledge the work of RDEK staff throughout the process, particularly Michele Bates who took the lead and worked hand-in-hand with the community,” said Gay.

