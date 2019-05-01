RCMP warn of scammer trading rings for money

Cranbrook RCMP are currently searching for a man trading rings for money.

Over the past week Cranbrook RCMP has been made aware of a man approaching people and attempting to trade rings for money, according to Cst. Katie Forgeron of the Cranbrook Detachment. The scammer says he lost his wallet and needs money for food or gas. He offers to trade gold rings in exchange for money.

The man is described as being of East Indian descent with a thick accent. The individual has a woman with him in the vehicle and has also had a child in at least one of the instances. The individual has been known to change vehicles. He is currently driving a white minivan.

Police also received information that a man in a silver minivan is also approaching people trying to sell jewelry for money, so there may be several people in the East Kootenay attempting to trick people into trading money for fake gold.

“If anyone approaches you for money in exchange for jewelry, be wary. These individuals are very convincing.”

Previous story
B.C.-wide speeding blitz set to counter leading cause of vehicle fatalities
Next story
Randy Tapp running for Cranbrook city council

Just Posted

Randy Tapp running for Cranbrook city council

Tapp one of five candidates vying for open council seat

RCMP warn of scammer trading rings for money

Cranbrook RCMP are currently searching for a man trading rings for money.… Continue reading

BC Chorfest 2019 coming to Kimberley Conference Centre

The Kimberley Community Choir will host singers from across the East and West Kootenays.

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

April 28 – May 4: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Whitecaps Kootenay Academy players gain experience at showcase

The SX College Showcase saw 60 players from the Kootenay area show their skills in front of scouts

VIDEO: The best of Jason Botchford

Remembering the work of longtime Vancouver Canucks reporter

Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

Women turned away from underfunded shelters: new national report

More than 400 shelters in Canada took part in that three-year study

‘Keep our principals’: Terrace students walk out to protest staffing changes

This would affect several schools in the district, with two principals assuming teaching positions

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Survey finds unreported incidents of assault, sexual harassment

Woman turns herself in after wielding a machete in Victoria parking lot dispute: RCMP

Incident near McCallum Road a result of road rage, police believe

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Theft from Abbotsford and return of the dogs to owner take place all in one day

Most Read