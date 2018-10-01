RCMP warn against vandalizing election signs

Police say there are consequences under the criminal code and the Canada Election Act

Election signs have popped up all over the Cranbrook landscape and RCMP are warning of consequences if vandals decide to remove or trash any placards.

Anyone caught damaging election signs could face charges under the Criminal Code of Canada, as well as the Elections Canada Act, say police.

“Damage to any property is considered Mischief under the Criminal Code, but damage to elections signs is also covered under the Canada Elections Act. Any person found damaging signs could face charges under both Acts,” says Cst. Katie Forgeron.

A few councillor candidates have reported that their signs have been damaged or moved since the election began.

Under Cranbrook bylaws, all election signage must be removed by seven days after the election.

