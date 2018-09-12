RCMP warn about phone scammers

Cranbrook RCMP is warning residents that they have been receiving complaints regarding fraudulent lottery wins.

Police say that fraudsters claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House are calling people and advising them they are the winners of $200,000. The callers then ask the ‘winner’ to provide personal information such as an address and personal banking details.

“No reputable lottery is going to call ‘winners’ and ask for their banking information in order to claim the win,” said Cst Katie Forgeron. “We want to remind people not to release any banking information to anyone over the phone”.

Forgeron advises that if you are unsure if the caller is legitimate, it is wiser to err on the side of caution and refrain from divulging any information.