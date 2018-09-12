RCMP warn about phone scammers

Police say scammers are after personal information posing as lottery officials

Cranbrook RCMP is warning residents that they have been receiving complaints regarding fraudulent lottery wins.

Police say that fraudsters claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House are calling people and advising them they are the winners of $200,000. The callers then ask the ‘winner’ to provide personal information such as an address and personal banking details.

“No reputable lottery is going to call ‘winners’ and ask for their banking information in order to claim the win,” said Cst Katie Forgeron. “We want to remind people not to release any banking information to anyone over the phone”.

Forgeron advises that if you are unsure if the caller is legitimate, it is wiser to err on the side of caution and refrain from divulging any information.

Previous story
Federal government warning Canadians to avoid travel to areas bracing for storms
Next story
Lack of government funding leaves B.C. double amputee struggling

Just Posted

Women’s hockey gets underway at 55+ BC Games

The the first time in its history, the 55+ BC Games (formerly known as the BC Seniors Games) are featuring Women’s Hockey

RCMP warn about phone scammers

Police say scammers are after personal information posing as lottery officials

Chamber announces new executive director

Kristin Parsons to head up local business advocacy organization starting in November

55+ B.C. Games underway today

Games Village and Participant Accreditation currently taking place at Kimberley Alpine Resort.

Movie inspired by local lawyer to be screened at Key City Theatre

‘The Grizzlies’ is inspired by Russ Sheppard’s experiences teaching and coaching lacrosse in the Arctic

WATCH: The 2018 Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo

The sold-out 2018 Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo went off without a hitch… Continue reading

White powder sent to B.C. law office tests positive for flour

Police in Greater Victoria are still waiting for full test results from hazmat incident

U.S., Canadian researchers consider capturing ailing orca, J50

Southern resident killer whale, who swims along B.C. coast, has been focus since August

This B.C. cat keeps stealing people’s laundry by the piles

Fluffy grey “cat burglar” on the prowl for women’s clothes in the Lower Mainland

Lack of government funding leaves B.C. double amputee struggling

Jean Moulton filled out the paperwork, but the program to build ramps at her home is out of cash.

Federal government warning Canadians to avoid travel to areas bracing for storms

Governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have issued mandatory evacuation orders

Man doing well after what health officials call the first Canadian face transplant

Dr. Daniel Borsuk performed the feat on Maurice Desjardins, world’s oldest face transplant recipient

Postal union to members: stock up on prescriptions as strike threat looms

UPW says nearly 94 per cent of urban letter and parcel carriers approved a possible strike

Liberal MLA questions B.C.’s new rural political party

Proportional representation may draw out more fringe political parties

Most Read