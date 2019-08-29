RCMP want to interview pedestrian after incident with driver

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred shortly after 1 pm on Wednesday, August 28.

A witness had come upon a vehicle, described only as a cherry red car, obstructing traffic while speaking to a young pedestrian — a teenage girl — in the middle of 2nd Street North near 24th Avenue.

The witness noticed something was wrong and spoke to the girl after the car drove off. The witness learned the male driver was encouraging the girl to get into his car so he could take her shopping.

Cranbrook RCMP would like to identify and interview the pedestrian to determine if the man was known to her or, if further investigation is warranted.

Cranbrook RCMP are not aware of any other incidents at this time and request anyone with related information call 250-489-3471.