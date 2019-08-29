RCMP want to interview pedestrian after incident with driver

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred shortly after 1 pm on Wednesday, August 28.

A witness had come upon a vehicle, described only as a cherry red car, obstructing traffic while speaking to a young pedestrian — a teenage girl — in the middle of 2nd Street North near 24th Avenue.

The witness noticed something was wrong and spoke to the girl after the car drove off. The witness learned the male driver was encouraging the girl to get into his car so he could take her shopping.

Cranbrook RCMP would like to identify and interview the pedestrian to determine if the man was known to her or, if further investigation is warranted.

Cranbrook RCMP are not aware of any other incidents at this time and request anyone with related information call 250-489-3471.

Previous story
Liberals commit $1.5M to help universities tackle on-campus sexual violence
Next story
UPDATED: Kelly Ellard gets day parole extended for six more months, overnight leave

Just Posted

BREAKING: Polygamist leader sentenced 12 months in child bride case

A convicted polygamist leader associated with Bountiful has been sentenced to 12… Continue reading

UPDATE: Kootenay Lake ferry to be hit by job action Saturday

Full service to return after the long weekend; Glade, Harrop-Procter ferries won’t be affected

It Happened This Week in 1912

Aug. 25 - 31: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

RCMP want to interview pedestrian after incident with driver

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred shortly after 1… Continue reading

Two more candidates to run in Kootenay-Columbia riding

The Animal Protection Party and Libertarian Party will be on the ballot

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Abandoned cat brought into Kootenay SPCA with broken sternum

The East Kootenay SPCA branch is seeking help to cover $1,455 in medical bills for Claude the cat.

Drivers unhappy with new ICBC rate system can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Office can look into unfair applications of the new rate structure

Shambhala organizers move festival date due to wildfire risk in Kootenays

The decision was made following talks with the provincial and regional governments

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

B.C.’s anti-gang units target 10-year-olds amid middle-class gang problems

Teens and young adults can be attractive partners for older, more entrenched gang members

Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

Uber joins Lyft in planning to operate in province

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

Canadian health officials on alert after reports of vaping illnesses in the U.S.

U.S. says 193 people in 22 states had contracted severe respiratory illnesses after vaping

Most Read