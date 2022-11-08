RCMP volunteer programs ramping back up following pandemic disruptions

Volunteer programs with the Cranbrook RCMP are ramping back up following pandemic disruptions. (File Photo)

Rebuilding of a number of volunteer programs through the Cranbrook RCMP detachment – including ‘Citizens on Patrol (COPS)’ is well underway following pandemic-related disruptions over the last two years.

S/Sgt. Barry Graham said the Citizens on Patrol team has expanded, while a potential Block Watch program is also in the works after the detachment was approached by an interested community member.

“Our Citizen on Patrol team has reached 15 members, all of whom required security clearances and in-house training. They are ramping up their planned patrols and have been a great help when called upon for specific assistance to our regular member team,” said Graham, in a press release.

“Some of our volunteers have been a great help in following up with local businesses to provide options to help reduce their vulnerability to property crime.”

Citizens on Patrol are volunteers who serve as ‘eyes and ears’ for local on-duty RCMP, according to Graham, citing examples such as tipping off impaired or dangerous driving or violence in late or early hours in the downtown and elsewhere.

“We understand that reducing crime is a high priority for our community,” says Mayor Wayne Price. “This program gives the community a measure to use at the local level to help reduce some of the social issues we see. I am hopeful we see some additional volunteers to help grow this important initiative.”

All of the RCMP’s volunteer programs were put on hold during the pandemic, but interest is proving strong, Graham noted.

“Though we are early in the process, there appears to be significant interest by many members of the community, and will be a great addition to our volunteer initiatives,” Graham adds.

Learn more about volunteer opportunities with the RCMP on the city’s website.