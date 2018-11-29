RCMP urge responsible holiday festivities

As the holiday season approaches, Cranbrook RCMP is warning residents to use care and common sense when making the rounds of Christmas parties.

Sgt. Chris Dodds told Cranbrook city council on Monday night that a national Counter Attack campaign is set to begin that will include extensive checkstops to ensure residents are driving responsibly.

Throughout the month, expect a number of check stops to deter drug and alcohol impaired driving, according to the RCMP.

Las holiday season, the Cranbrook RCMP removed 20 drivers from the road as a result of an impaired driving investigation between December and January.

“You’re going to see more impaired driving enforcement with the Christmas season coming forward here,” Dodds told council during a report on Q3 crime statistics.

RCMP suggest a number of tips to be responsible over the holiday season, which include:

• Organize a designated driver program with family and friends.

• Discuss a plan with your family that, should you need a ride; they will provide it-no questions asked. Remember to return the favour.

• Plan ahead to take public transit or a taxi.

• Stay overnight.

• Stay sober yourself, and provide safe transportation for your friends.