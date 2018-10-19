RCMP thank public for help locating missing man

RCMP are thanking the public and volunteers for help in locating a local resident on Thursday evening who had been missing for nearly 24 hours.

Jim Roberts, a 72-year-old Cranbrook man, was reported missing after being last seen on Wednesday afterooon. He found the next day by two RCMP officers east of Cranbrook near Pritchard Rd., following a search effort that included help from volunteers and Search and Rescue.

Roberts was immediately taken to East Kootenay Regional Hospital for medical care.

“The extensive collaborative efforts to locate Jim resulted in a very positive outcome,” said S/Sgt. Hector Lee.

Previous story
Ocean ‘blob’ returns to B.C.’s North Coast
Next story
UPDATE: B.C. man who swam naked with sharks arrested

Just Posted

RCMP thank public for help locating missing man

RCMP are thanking the public and volunteers for help in locating a… Continue reading

Kimberley Golf Club members vote to proceed with sale of course

Purcell International Education will be purchasing the 18-hole course

First annual Medieval Faire and Feast this Saturday

On Saturday, October 20, Van Horne Park will be transformed, and transported… Continue reading

UPDATE: RCMP say Jim Roberts, missing since Wednesday afternoon, has been found

RCMP looking for assistance in finding Jim Roberts

‘The Grizzlies’ screens at Mt. Baker

A total of 26 of Mount Baker Secondary School’s classes signed up… Continue reading

Singer k.d. lang receives Alberta’s highest honour

Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in Edmonton

‘Who the hell is Ferdy Belland?’

Local bass player joins nationally renowned rock star’s band

The post-truthiness world

Remember back in the innocent days of pre-2016 when Steven Colbert coined… Continue reading

Enbridge aims for mid-November to finish B.C. pipeline repair after blast

A natural gas pipeline that ruptured and burned near Prince George caused an explosion and fireball

How to get government cheques if Canada Post staff go on strike

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said members could go on rotating strikes as early as Monday

Anti-SOGI school trustee files defamation lawsuit against BCTF president

Barry Neufeld says Glen Hansman’s words caused him “indignity,” “personal harassment,” and “anxiety”

Ocean ‘blob’ returns to B.C.’s North Coast

A 2,000 kilometre patch of warm ocean water could signal a warm winter in Prince Rupert

Pot sales down by nearly 70% on Day 2 of legalization in B.C.

Several products on BC Cannabis Store are still sold out

B.C. jury finds man guilty of Japanese exchange student’s murder

Natsumi Kogawa was found at empty heritage mansion shortly after she was reported missing in 2016

Most Read