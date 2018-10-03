RCMP seize suspected cocaine, crystal meth in drug seizures

Police take hard drugs off the streets in separate traffic stops over the weekend

Police have made two significant drug seizures, taking suspected cocaine and crystal methamphetamine off the streets in separate traffic stops over the weekend.

The first seizure occured on the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 29, after a General Duty officer stopped a vehicle with a driver that was known to be unlicensed. The driver and passenger were arrested and searched, which turned up a number of packages believed to be cocaine. Roughly $2,000 cash in Canadian and U.S. currency and an air pellet gun were also taken from the vehicle.

Two men, aged 26 and 21, both of whom are residents of Cranbrook and known to police, were arrested and released on conditions to appear in court. RCMP are recommending charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The second seizure also occured during a traffic stop where a 30-year-old man was brought under control after resisting arrest for an unrelated criminal offence. During the investigation, police found over 100 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and over $3,000 cash.

The suspect, who is a Cranbrook-area resident known to police, was also in breach of several conditions on unrelated matters.

Police are recommending several charges, such as possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, resist arrest, assault police officer, breach of conditions and obstruct peace officer.

