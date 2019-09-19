RCMP seize large amount of copper wire

Cranbrook RCMP has seized an extensive amount of stolen copper wire and are reaching out to the public to find the owners.

On Monday, Sept. 16, police were notified about a suspicious individual talking about having stolen wire in his vehicle at a parking lot on Baker St. RCMP arrived and found an extensive amount of copper wire in the back of a trailer.

The majority of the wire is heavy gauge, ‘Teck wire’ in various lengths, all of which was used and appeared weathered, according to a police press release. It is estimated to weigh between 100-200 kilograms.

RCMP are attempting to locate the owners of the wire and are asking anyone who might be missing copper wire to contact them at 250-489-3471.