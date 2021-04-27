RCMP seeks public help for investigation into “suspicious set of circumstances”

Cranbrook RCMP is putting out a public call for information regarding a suspicious occurrence that was reported last week near the College of the Rockies.

Police say officers responded to a report of a “suspicious set of circumstances” that unfolded in the parking lot of the waterpark near the College of the Rockies on Friday, April 23 at approximately 10:30 a.m. The specific nature of the “suspicious set of circumstances” was not disclosed in an RCMP media release.

Authorities are hoping to speak with two or three individuals associated with a grey passenger vehicle, and are encouraging those individuals to come forward and speak to police. RCMP is also asking anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have information to contact the Cranbrook detachment at 250-489-3471.