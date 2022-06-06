Cranbrook RCMP are currently seeking information about an alleged groping incident which occurred at a business in the 1700-block of Cranbrook St N.

RCMP seeking to locate man in alleged sexual assault

On May 17, the Cranbrook RCMP were called to a local business. At that time staff advised that an unknown male had allegedly been making sexually inappropriate comments to a female worker.

“The man then put his arm around her and his hand slid down and he grabbed her buttocks,” said Cst Katie Forgeron. “The man then continued on with his purchase and left the store.”

Staff were able to obtain video and still photos from the incident. “We are now asking the public to help identify this individual so he can be dealt with”, Forgeron adds.

If you are able to identify the man in the photos you are asked to contact the Cranbrook office.

