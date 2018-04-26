RCMP seeking suspects in vehicle and credit card thefts, Sparwood

Anyone that recognizes the suspects, contact the Elk Valley RCMP or alternatively Crime Stoppers.

RCMP are currently looking to identify two suspects in the thefts and asking anyone that recognizes them to contact the Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233 or alternatively Crime Stoppers. RCMP Photo

Corporal R. Wright

Elk Valley Regional Detachment RCMP

Elk Valley RCMP are currently investigating a series of stolen vehicles and credit cards from Sparwood that occurred on April 25 and 26.

Two vehicles were stolen from a local mobile home park, one being recovered a short time later by police.

RCMP are currently looking to identify two suspects in the thefts and asking anyone that recognizes them to contact the Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233 or alternatively Crime Stoppers.