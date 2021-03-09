RCMP seeking man who threatened another in Cranbrook parking lot

The Cranbrook RCMP is seeking assistance in locating a man who threatened another outside a business in the 1900-block of McPhee Road.

On February 20, 2021, around 2:53 p.m., Cranbrook RCMP was called to a business by an individual who said he was threatened by an unknown person.

The caller said that he was driving his vehicle in the parking lot when a person not known to him started shouting. The caller continued on and parked at another business. The unknown man then parked beside him and threatened to smash the caller in the face. He proceeded to pull out a folding knife from his truck and threatened the caller.

The suspect man is described as 5’8”-5’10”, average build with short white hair and a white beard. He was driving a newer dark blue Dodge Ram 2500.

Cranbrook RCMP is looking to speak with anyone who might have been in the area or might know who the driver of the pickup truck is.

Cranbrook Detachment is asking anyone who might have information to contact them at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).