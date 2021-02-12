RCMP seeking information on month-old assault

Cranbrook RCMP is seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect associated with a month-old assault that occurred behind the Tamarack Mall.

On Jan. 13, a man called police, reporting that he had been assaulted at the mall behind the Canadian Tire building, according to police. The caller said he was on foot when a vehicle driving by nearly struck him, before an unidentified man jumped out of the vehicle and punched him several times in the head.

The caller was then pushed to the ground, and incurred further injuries on his knee.

“The suspect male is described as being in his mid 30’s early 40’s, 6’0” tall and heavier in stature,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “The vehicle is described as an older model Hyundai Santa Fe, grey or brown in colour. We are hoping someone recognizes the vehicle and the description of the suspect so we can move forward with our investigation.”

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Cranbrook RCMP detachment at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).