RCMP seeking information as arrest warrant issued for Jaffray man

Police are seeking public assistance locating a Jaffray man on an outstanding warrant for arrest.

Cranbrook RCMP are looking for Jeret Evan Gorrie, a 41-year-old man who is wanted province-wide on an unendorsed warrant for failing to comply with his probation order, according to a news release issued Monday (April 11) afternoon.

Gorrie is described by police as a Caucasian male standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds and is balding, with blue eyes.

Anyone with any information on the current whereabouts of Jeret Evan Gorrie is urged to contact local police or 911, if necessary. Anonymous tips can be made by calling into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.net.

