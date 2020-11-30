(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

RCMP seeking driver of burnt out car found on HaHa Creek Road

Cranbrook RCMP are looking for the driver of a vehicle that was found on fire Monday

Cranbrook RCMP is asking for help from the public in locating the driver of a vehicle that was recently found destroyed by fire.

RCMP is concerned about the well-being of the driver, they said in a press release, and are looking for assistance to determine his or her whereabouts.

Police were called early Monday morning to reports of a vehicle on fire near HaHa Creek Road. RCMP members were not able to locate anyone when they arrived on scene.

According to the RCMP, the license plates on the car, which is believed to be a Mitsubishi Lancer, were from Ontario.

“We are asking anyone who was in the area and saw the incident or picked up a pedestrian in the area between the hours of 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. to give us a call. If you are the owner or were the driver of the vehicle, we would like to ensure you are safe and not in need of medical attention,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cranbrook detachment at 250-489-3471.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
(Black Press file photo)
