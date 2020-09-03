RCMP seeking dash cam footage to assist in fire investigation

RCMP is seeking dash cam footage to assist in the investigation of two building fires that burned down on Tuesday afternoon in Cranbrook.

Police are requesting any dash cam footage between 1:30 – 2 p.m. on the 800-block of Cranbrook St. N. by any drivers that were going between 6th St. N and Victoria Ave.

“We are asking for assistance from the public to provide us with any dash cam or video footage within this time frame to help us with our investigation,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron.

Firefighters and emergency services personnel responded to a highly-visible fire on Cranbrook St. N Tuesday afternoon. The building, which formerly housed the local branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, was quickly engulfed. High winds pushed the flames over to the roof of the neighbouring May May Restaurant, which was also lost in the fire.

Anyone with footage can contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.