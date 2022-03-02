(Stock Photo)

RCMP seek suspect in Creston bank robbery

A man fled the scene on foot wearing a “Superior Delivery” hoodie

The Creston RCMP are looking for a man who robbed a bank on Main Street yesterday.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on March 1, the male suspect in all black clothing approached a teller at the Creston CIBC, located at 1135 Canyon Street.

The man said he had a gun and wanted money. No gun was shown, but he was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank on foot.

Anyone who recognizes the jacket with the “Superior Delivery” logo on the back or has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

Please see the attached photos of the suspect.

The suspect was seen in a black hoodie with a “Superior Delivery” logo. (Courtesy of Creston RCMP)

The suspect was seen in a black hoodie with a “Superior Delivery” logo. (Courtesy of Creston RCMP)

The suspect was seen in a black hoodie with a “Superior Delivery” logo. (Courtesy of Creston RCMP)

