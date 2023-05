Cranbrook RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a missing youth. RCMP handout photo.

Cranbrook RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a missing youth last seen by family members on Tuesday, May 16, in Jaffray.

Evelynn ‘Betsy’ Smith is described as

– 16 years old

– 5’4” in height

– 120 pounds

– dark brown/black straight hair

– brown eyes

– last seen wearing a blue top and black shorts.

Anyone with information on Betsy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.