RCMP seek info on hit-and-run

On August 10th, 2018 shortly after 4pm Cranbrook RCMP were called to a hit and run involving a parking meter in the 100 block of 11th Avenue South, Cranbrook.

Investigation revealed the driver of a dark SUV had failed to stop at the intersection of 11th Avenue and 1st Street South, crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a parking meter as it continued onto the sidewalk before fleeing South onto 11th Avenue.

Luckily no one was present on the sidewalk at the time. Investigators have determined the offending vehicle is a 2014 or 2015 Dodge Journey and will have noticeable damage on the front driver’s side.

Please contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 if you have any information that would assist in identifying the driver and vehicle.