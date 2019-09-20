RCMP seek help locating Davis Bartraw

Cranbrook RCMP request the public’s assistance in locating a resident missing since yesterday afternoon.
20-year-old old Davis Bartraw is believed to be travelling Highway 3 in his black 2006 Volks Jetta BCL HP636E.
Cranbrook RCMP request the public's assistance in locating a resident missing since…
Kevin Marshall, Energy Manager with the City of Cranbrook, met organizers of…
Stetski proud of NDP leader Singh’s reaction, which focused on people not power
Robin Goldsbury says the prime minister’s racist photo is a learning opportunity
Cranbrook RCMP has seized an extensive amount of stolen copper wire and…
Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible
Island Health confirms second rabies case, this time in Saanich
Edward James Penner, 22, was given the mandatory life sentence for the 2017 slaying of 25-year-old Adam Cormack
Mark Trueman restored the pole himself before it was stolen off of his property in Duncan
David Weaver, of Nelson, was drunk when he went to Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12 2018
‘We are now treating racism as a crime that you cannot recover from’
Victim is in hospital, suspect is in police custody
Vancouver improves to 3-1 in NHL exhibition action
Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas
One year after a silver finish to the Kimberley/Cranbrook 55+ BC Games the Kootenay Ice Agers women’s hockey team set their sights on gold
This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says
Run cold water through taps until clear, city currently repairing issue
Owner waiting authentication of 1943 baseball
The Cranbrook Rotary Club honoured volunteers and sponsors of the Kootenay Rockies…
Local area horesmanship instructor also won the freestyle championship
The driver and passenger were detained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act