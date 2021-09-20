RCMP seek help identifying security camera thief

RCMP is asking the public for help identifying the person in this photo. (Submitted file)

Cranbrook RCMP is asking for help from the public after two security cameras were stolen from a business on Baker Street last week.

On September 17th, RCMP got a call from a local business owner, who caught the theft on video after the cameras were stolen.

“[The business owner] advises that two of his security cameras were stolen from his business located in the 900-block of Baker St,” said RCMP. “The cameras were stolen at approximately 2:33 a.m.”

The video system was able to record an image of the person stealing the cameras, and RCMP is asking the public for help identifying the person in the video. The image is slightly blurred due to the nature of the cameras, however there are some identifying features visible.

“Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public to help identify the male in the video,” said Cst Katie Forgeron. “If you are able to identify him we ask that you call the office at 250-489-3471.”



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.