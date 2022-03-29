RCMP have video surveillance of the person who used a stolen debit/credit card and are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying him.

RCMP seek assistance in identifying man involved in theft

Vehicle broken into, debit/credit card stolen

The Cranbrook RCMP is currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly used a stolen debit/credit card.

On March 17, Cranbrook RCMP received a call from a person whose vehicle had been broken into overnight. Contents of the vehicle were taken, including a debit/credit card. The card was subsequently used at a local business.

“We received video surveillance of the person who used the debit/credit card and are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying him”, says Cst Katie Forgeron with the Cranbrook RCMP.

“If anyone is able to identify the person in the photo, we ask that they call the local office at 250-489-3471”.

