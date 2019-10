A 12-year-old pedestrian was hit on 21st Ave at roughly 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon

RCMP are searching for a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run that struck a 12-year-old pedestrian in Cranbrook on Sunday afternoon.

The incident ccurred on 21st Ave. near 2nd St. at roughly 3 p.m.

The truck is described as a white F150-type truck with off-road tires, with damage to the front passenger side and a misssing passenger side mirror.

It was last seen westbound on 2nd St.

If anyone has any information, people are encouraged to contact police at 250-489-3471.