RCMP searching for suspect in liquor store robbery

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating a robbery that occurred at a liquor store earlier this week.

On Sept. 11, shortly before 9:30 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a liquor store on Willowbrook Dr. They were told that a male had entered the store and demanded the contents of the till. Once he was given cash, he grabbed a bottle of raspberry vodka and fled the store on foot. He was last observed heading in the direction of the nearby Superstore.

Officers patrolled the area in search of the individual, but they were unable to locate him.

“The safety of the community and the public is the top priority for the Cranbrook RCMP, and efforts are ongoing to identify and locate the suspect,” Sgt. Stu Hert stated in a press release.

The suspect was described as wearing an off-white hoodie, a grey mask, blue jeans and a brown hat. He carried a grey bag with a black strap and had brown eyes.

The store employee was not physically injured in this incident.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

Those who wish to remain anonymous, should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit them online at www.solvecrime.ca.

