RCMP searching for stolen trailer and off-road vehicle

Police are investigating a report of a stolen off-road vehicle and trailer from the 200 block of 21st. St. N in Cranbrook between Oct. 16-20.

A 2016 Polaris RZR and a Load King trailer have been stolen, with BC markers 7B1239 (RZR) and UYD19F (trailer) attached, according to Cranbrook RCMP.

If anyone has information, please consider calling Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be relayed via web or text based tips.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
