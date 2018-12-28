RCMP searching for robbery suspect

Police release photos of Christmas Day robbery suspect, ask public for help

Police continue to investigate a theft on Christmas Eve, along with robberies on Christmas and Boxing Day in Cranbrook.

RCMP have released images of a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven at Cranbrook St. North on Dec. 25, followed by another incident at the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort.

The suspect is described as six feet, two inches tall, slender with light brown or reddish hair. He appeared unshaven and was wearing a black hoodie in the first incident and a beige camouflage hoodie with a black baseball cap in the second incident.

RCMP are also searching for a white Mitsibushi Lancer as a vehicle of interest in the robberies.

In both cases, the suspect demanded money and items, making off with small amounts of cash.

While investigating those two incidents and canvassing local businesses, police learned about a theft of cigarettes and determined the it was related to the two robberies.

Police obtained video footage from different businesses in the area and are asking anyone who is able to identify the male or vehicle in the images to contact them at 250-489-3471.