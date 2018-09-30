RCMP searching for missing man

Cranbrook RCMP is requesting the public’s help with finding missing person Ralph Yerbury, according to a tweet from the Cranbrook RCMP feed.

Police say Yerbury was last seen driving his white 2016 Dodge Ram crewcab pickup with British Columbia license plate JV0892 in the Gold Creek area earlier Sunday.

If anyone has any information, contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

Two killed in separate Okanagan crashes

