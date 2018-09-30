RCMP searching for missing man

Cranbrook RCMP is requesting the public’s help with finding missing person Ralph Yerbury, according to a tweet from the Cranbrook RCMP feed.

Police say Yerbury was last seen driving his white 2016 Dodge Ram crewcab pickup with British Columbia license plate JV0892 in the Gold Creek area earlier Sunday.

Cranbrook RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance with locating missing person Ralph Yerbury. He was last seen driving his white 2016 Dodge Ram crewcab pickup BCL: JV0892 in the gold creek area earlier today. Please call 250-489-3471 with any information. pic.twitter.com/r8lvvOKoDg — Cranbrook RCMP (@CranbrookRCMP) September 30, 2018

If anyone has any information, contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.