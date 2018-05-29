RCMP searching for missing man

John ‘Martin’ Ernst last seen on May 23rd; believed to be in Cranbrook/Kimberley area.

RCMP have put out a call for a missing person believed to be in the Cranbrook/Kimberley area.

Police are searching for John ‘Martin’ Ernst, who was last seen on May 23rd.

Missing person.Pls watch for 57 yr old John "Martin" ERNST. 5,10 180 lbs salt/pepper hair. Last seen May 23rd wearing tan Carhart overalls & a grey t-shirt.Believed to be in the Cbk /Kimb area.Martin requires care at East Kootenay Regional Hospital. Pls call police if sighted pic.twitter.com/V56yzyVCOa — Cranbrook RCMP (@CranbrookRCMP) May 29, 2018

Ernst, 57, is described as 5’10” in height and 180 pounds and was wearing a tan-colour Carhart overalls and a grey T-shirt at last contact.

If anyone has any information or sightings, call the Cranbrook RCMP non-emergency line at 250-489-3471.