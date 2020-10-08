Edward Johnson was last seen yesterday, October 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the area of Cross Road North. He is described as an 80 year-old caucasian male, six feet tall and was last seen wearing a black golf shirt, jeans and brown moccasins. (Photo submitted)

RCMP searching for missing Cranbrook man

The local detachment is asking for the public’s help in finding Edward Johnson

Cranbrook RCMP is asking for help from the public in locating a man who went missing on October 7, 2020.

Edward Johnson was last seen yesterday, October 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the area of Cross Road North. He is described as an 80 year-old caucasian male, six feet tall and was last seen wearing a black golf shirt, jeans and brown moccasins.

Cranbrook Police Dog Service along with Search and Rescue teams have been out searching the area for Mr. Johnson, says the local detachment.

They add that Mr. Johnson is fit and has been known to travel far distances. He has also been known to hitch hike.

“We are very concerned for the well-being of Mr. Johnson due to his age and his mental health,” said Cst Katie Forgeron. “If anyone sees Mr. Johnson they are asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP.”

Cranbrook RCMP can be reached at 250-489-3471.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police release details of Breonna Taylor investigation
Next story
VIDEO: All Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine for free, Trudeau confirms

Just Posted

RCMP searching for missing Cranbrook man

The local detachment is asking for the public’s help in finding Edward Johnson

Kootenay East candidates forum set for Oct. 13 in Cranbrook

Forum will be broadcast live on Youtube as candidates will answer questions submitted in advance

Montana considering new water quality standards for Lake Koocanusa

The BC government is holding out on recommending a water quality objective… Continue reading

Saving the inner child: A LKB Elder’s experience in the residential school system

“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”

Health care worker’s car vandalized in Cranbrook

Car targeted because of Alberta plates; owner training in Kootenays

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Two men charged with attempted murder in shooting of man carrying baby: Vancouver police

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

Netflix Canada increases prices for its monthly standard, premium plans

The company says new members who sign up will see the updated prices effective immediately

‘Law and order’ vs. COVID-19 chaos: Pence, Harris meet in Utah in VP undercard debate

Sen. Kamala Harris wasted no time from the start of the 90-minute debate in Utah

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

One new COVID-19 case in Interior Health

Twenty-five cases are active and on isolation

VIDEO: All Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine for free, Trudeau confirms

Approved vaccine is still months away, multiple clinical trials ongoing

Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

All 10 puppies, estimated to be two weeks old, and the mother dog are doing well

Most Read