RCMP searching for missing Cranbrook man

The local detachment is asking for the public’s help in finding Edward Johnson

Cranbrook RCMP is asking for help from the public in locating a man who went missing on October 7, 2020.

Edward Johnson was last seen yesterday, October 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the area of Cross Road North. He is described as an 80 year-old caucasian male, six feet tall and was last seen wearing a black golf shirt, jeans and brown moccasins.

Cranbrook Police Dog Service along with Search and Rescue teams have been out searching the area for Mr. Johnson, says the local detachment.

They add that Mr. Johnson is fit and has been known to travel far distances. He has also been known to hitch hike.

“We are very concerned for the well-being of Mr. Johnson due to his age and his mental health,” said Cst Katie Forgeron. “If anyone sees Mr. Johnson they are asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP.”

Cranbrook RCMP can be reached at 250-489-3471.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

