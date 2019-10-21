Sparwood’s John Garszczal is wanted by police. RCMP/File

RCMP search for Sparwood man wanted on numerous warrents

Twenty-nine-year-old John Garszczal is wanted by police

Elk Valley RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Sparwood man wanted on three outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Twenty-nine-year-old John Garszczal is wanted for break and enter with intent, theft under $5000, and impaired driving.

Garszczal is described by police as a Caucasian male who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his chest and forearm.

“If located, please do not apprehend this person yourself,” said RCMP Cst. Debra Katerenchuk in a release.

“Anyone with any information on the current whereabouts of John Garszczal is urged to contact their local police or if necessary 911. The public can also remain completely anonymous by calling a tip into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.”


