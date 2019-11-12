RCMP, Seach and Rescue locate three missing subjects Sunday evening

Three missing subjects were found by police and Cranbrook Search and Rescue on Sunday evening, according to a press release from Cranbrook and District Search and Rescue.

SAR volunteers were tasked out by RCMP late Sunday night to search for three missing subjects in the LD Ranch area.

Police and the search manager determined a last known point and direction of travel based on the few details initially available on the subjects’ activities.

All three were found approximately two hours later a short distance from their vehicle, huddled next to a small fire trying to keep warm.

There were no injuries, except for experiencing the effects of cold temperatures.

Search and Rescue transported them back to the SAR command post where they were reunited with family.

