RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP say three dead after helicopter crashes near Resolute Bay in Nunavut

The names of the people who died have not been released

RCMP say three people have died in a helicopter crash near Resolute Bay, Nunavut.

The crash happened on Griffith Island, about 20 kilometres southwest of Resolute Bay in the High Arctic.

A statement from Yellowknife-based Great Slave Helicopters says two crew members and a wildlife biologist were on board and no one survived.

The names of the people who died have not been released.

RCMP say they received word of a missing chopper Sunday night after it didn’t land at its scheduled time and no contact could be made with those on board.

No information has been given on the accident’s cause or the helicopter’s departure point.

The RCMP, Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the chief coroner’s office are investigating. The safety board said it was preparing to deploy a team to the site.

RCMP, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre based in Trenton, Ont., and the Canadian Rangers all responded to the crash. A three-person search-and-rescue team from Resolute Bay arrived early Monday and confirmed there were no survivors.

“We share the grief of the friends and family of the victims. We request privacy for them and the company as we get through these difficult times,” Great Slave Helicopters said in its statement Monday.

The company said the crash site and surrounding area had been secured until investigators arrive.

The Canadian Press

Helicopter crashNunavut

