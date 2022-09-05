Ruby Works places flowers at the home of a victim who has been identified by residents as Wes Petterson in Weldon, Sask., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Works said that the 77-years-old victim was like an uncle to her. Saskatchewan RCMP say arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in the deadly stabbing rampage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Ruby Works places flowers at the home of a victim who has been identified by residents as Wes Petterson in Weldon, Sask., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Works said that the 77-years-old victim was like an uncle to her. Saskatchewan RCMP say arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in the deadly stabbing rampage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

RCMP say suspect in Saskatchewan stabbing rampage found dead, brother still at large

Police say he had visible injuries that were not self-inflicted

RCMP say Damien Sanderson, one of two suspects in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan, has been found dead.

The body of the 31-year-old was discovered outdoors in a grassy area on the James Smith Cree Nation.

Police say he had visible injuries that were not self-inflicted.

His brother, 30-year-old Myles Sanderson, is the second suspect wanted in the stabbings.

Police say he is still at large, may be injured and could be in Regina.

Mounties say 10 others were killed and 18 others were injured in the stabbings at various locations on the First Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon on Sunday.

READ MORE: RCMP look for suspects after 10 dead, 18 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Saskatchewan

Previous story
GALLERY: Sunshine, dirt clouds and cheering crowds for Fernie Demolition Derby 2022

Just Posted

Cranbrook city councillor Norma Blissett will seek re-election in the municipal election scheduled for October 15.
Blissett seeking third term on Cranbrook Council

Pictured is a rendering of Bud’s Bench, which will be revealed at a special ceremony at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. (Photo submitted by Cranbrook Community Theatre)
Bud’s Bench to be revealed during special ceremony

The Cranbrook Women’s Disc Golf group is pictured at the Women’s Global Event (WGE) tournament this past August. (Photo courtesy Parked Pro)
Ladies disc golf taking off in Cranbrook

Cranbrook RCMP are searching for a stolen vehicle. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file photo)
Cranbrook RCMP searching for stolen vehicle