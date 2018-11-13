Woman taken to hospital after being found in Cranbrook park

RCMP say she may possibly be suffering from hypothermia

A woman was taken to East Kootenay Regional Hospital Tuesday morning after being found in McKinnon Park in Cranbrook, possibly suffering from hypothermia.

Just after 8 am on Tuesday, Nov. 13, Cranbrook RCMP received a report from a passerby that there was a body near Joseph Creek in McKinnon Park, off Victoria Avenue near Save-On Foods.

Upon attending, police located a woman, possibly suffering from hypothermia, according to a press release sent by S/Sgt Hector Lee.

“At this point in time I cannot discuss details of this incident in how this lady got to where she was found but I can say that there is no danger to the public.” Lee said.

Paramedics were called and transported the woman to East Kootenay Regional Hospital where attempts are being made to revive her.

Cranbrook RCMP have sealed off McKinnon Park at this time and are currently investigating the matter.

