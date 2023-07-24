RCMP say body found of one of four people missing in Nova Scotia floods

Police recovered the body of a 52-year-old man and are working to identify another person’s remains

An abandoned car in a mall parking lot is seen in floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Searchers are continuing to pump water from a flooded field in Nova Scotia that is the focus of an extensive search for four people, including two children, who went missing in a torrent of water Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have found the body of one of the people who went missing over the weekend during massive flooding across the province.

Police say they recovered the body of a 52-year-old man.

They say a person’s remains were also found in a different part of the search area and they are working with officials on identification.

Four people, including two children, were reported missing on Saturday when the two vehicles they were travelling in were submerged in the regional municipality of West Hants, northwest of Halifax.

A series of thunderstorms that began on Friday and stretched into the following day dumped up to 250 millimetres of rain on several parts of the province, washing out roads and bridges and causing widespread damage.

Provincial officials said 25 bridges had been affected, with 19 damaged and six destroyed. At least 50 roads sustained significant damage.

