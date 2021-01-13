RCMP respond to fatal motor vehicle collision near Skookumchuck.

RCMP respond to fatal motor vehicle collision near Skookumchuck early Wednesday

Kimberley RCMP and emergency services responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle collision on Highway 93/95 near Skookumchuck in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP state road conditions and visibility were very poor at the time. RCMP are currently working alongside the BC Coroner’s Service to investigate, although no criminal element is currently suspected.

The deceased’s identity will not be released and their family has been notified.

