(Contributed by Elk Valley RCMP)

RCMP report two stolen, destroyed trucks in Fernie and South Country

One stolen truck was destroyed by a train, and another was set alight

The RCMP have reported that stolen trucks are getting demolished around these parts.

In two separate incidents, two trucks were destroyed in the last few days – one by a CP Rail Train, and another was set on fire after being abandoned in the snow in Fernie.

At 4am on Dec. 21, a CP Rail freight train destroyed a truck left on the tracks near Galloway. No-one was in the truck at the time, and the truck was reportedly stolen from Alberta.

Later the same day, Elk Valley RCMP attempted to apprehend a black Dodge Ram seen driving erratically in Fernie. The truck was found to be stolen from Cranbrook, but before they could search for and apprehend the driver, they received reports that the truck was seen stuck in the snow in Dogwood Park in Fernie.

“There was an unsuccessful attempt to free the vehicle from the snow,” reads the RCMP report on the incident.

“The truck was then observed to be on fire and the police were called. Within minutes, police located two people walking away from the scene.

“Police believe the suspects, an adult man and woman, were searching through unlocked trucks in the area, possibly looking for vehicle keys, as police feel the two stolen trucks are related.”

Both suspects remain in custody, and they are known to ‘various agencies in southern Alberta’ according to the RCMP.

The investigation is on going and the suspects could face multiple criminal code charges.

